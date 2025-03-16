Jalen Williams’ Status for Bucks vs. OKC Thunder
On Saturday night, the Thunder continued to distance themselves from the rest of the Western Conference, this time in a massive win over the Eastern Conference Detroit Pistons.
Without stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, the Thunder got an MVP performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who poured on 48 points in savvy fashion to wrestle the win away from Detroit.
The team was without Williams due to an injury suffered against the Denver Nuggets. After driving hard for a layup, the first-time All-Star was fouled and landed on by a defender, eventually coming up flexing his hip.
Averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game, Williams has again improved for OKC as a positionally versatile wing/forward.
Unfortunately, the team will continue to play without him against Milwaukee on Sunday night, as he’s been ruled out for the team’s Eastern Conference road trip.
While Williams is an obviously vital piece to the Thunder’s puzzle on both ends, OKC has been able to garner wins over both Boston and Detroit in his absence. If they can do so against Milwaukee on Sunday night, they could weather the storm for a hopeful return against the 76ers on Wednesday.
With a 12.5-game lead over the Houston Rockets at No. 2 in the West, the most important thing for OKC, at this point, is to get healthy before its upcoming postseason run.
The Thunder and Bucks tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight from Fiserv Forum.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.