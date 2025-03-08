OKC Thunder Reserve Notches Triple Double Against Trail Blazers
The Oklahoma City Thunder stayed to its winning ways on Friday, earning its sixth straight win to move its record to 52-11 on the season. While victories over the Trail Blazers have become common place for Oklahoma City, tonight marking its 16th straight win over Portland, tonight's was the toughest.
Down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace, the Thunder had to lean on its reserves to get a 107-89 win.
While many players stood out in this contest, it was Jaylin Williams who shined. The Arkansas big man logged his first career triple-double, putting up 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to go along with two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes of action.
The third-year man was a playmaking hub for Oklahoma City on the offensive end while he put on his best defensive performance at the NBA level helping Oklahoma City stifle Portland's offense.
Williams' 11 assists marks a career-high for him in his 43rd career start. Oklahoma City pulled away from Portland in this contest, at one point controlling a 21 point lead.
This contest showed the Thunder's embarrassment of riches as they were forced to lean on a roster that was without six rotational players.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday during an NBA on ABC affair with the game tipping off at 12 PM CT.
