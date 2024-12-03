OKC Thunder Jumped in Latest NBA Power Rankings
Oklahoma City suffered a disappointing loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night after winning four games in a row. Since Isaiah Hartenstein’s return, it looked like the Thunder had turned a corner — and in all honesty, they still might have. But dropping a conference game reminded the team that they’re not invincible.
In the grand scheme of things, the loss is a tiny, tiny blemish on an impressive start to the season. And to be fair, Houston is sitting at second in the West — it’s not a loss to be ashamed of. But in the present, it’ll certainly generate plenty of media attention.
The NBA’s newest power rankings saw the Thunder take a hit after stumbling in Houston. Oklahoma City has gotten used to a routine top three spot, but on Monday morning, they stayed at No. 4 after being jumped. Ahead of Oklahoma City is Houston at No. 3, Boston at No. 2, and Cleveland at No. 1.
John Schuhmann cited the Thunder’s surprising defensive collapse against the Rockets when rationalizing the No. 4 ranking. During the four game winning streak, Oklahoma City was allowing just 102.3 points per 100 possessions. The most points the Thunder allowed during that stretch was 109 to the Kings in a blowout victory. On Sunday, Houston managed to drop 119 points on the No. 1 defense in the league via net rating.
Oklahoma City will have a terrific chance to bounce back, though, and rise back up the power rankings.
“The Thunders’ three opponents this week are a combined 14-48, and they’re 6-0 (the only undefeated team) against the 15 teams that are currently at or below .500, with all six wins having come by double-digits,” Schuhmann wrote.
In all reality, most people would peg Oklahoma City as a top three team in the league. Especially considering they don’t have Chet Holmgren or Alex Caruso currently available, the Thunder’s ceiling is even higher than the 15-5 record would suggest. Taking losses early on in the season and learning from them could go a long ways down the stretch near playoff time.
The tumble down the power rankings doesn’t carry much weight — but it also won’t be long before Oklahoma City returns to the top three. Or maybe even the top overall spot.
