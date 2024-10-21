OKC Thunder Leaning on System To Combat Injuries
The injury bug has arrived early for the Oklahoma City Thunder who have already seen Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein go down with varying degrees of injuries.
Hartenstein, the only one who is officially shelved for opening night, with a re-evaluation date set for five-to-six weeks. In this time without their newly signed seven-footer and potentially lacking depth, Oklahoma City will lean on thier system in place which helps bring a next man up mentality.
“We have a system that can bend to whoever is on the court. If you take injuries you don't have to change everything based on who's available and who's not. Within that system, each individual player's styles and strengths hopefully can flower," Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault said after practice on Sunday.
This is a seniment shared by the Oklahoma City Thunder's superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who discussed the team's system on Sunday.
“We have a method, a game plan offensively… The more that we all buy in and play within that, the more we all drive, we all kick, we all swing, we all shoot, the harder it’s going to be for teams to guard, especially later in the season.”Gilgeous-Alexander said.
With such a fluid roster it makes it easier for players to fit into Oklahoma City with similar skill sets and expectations no matter who is in the fold night in and night out.
