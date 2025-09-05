OKC Thunder Lose Executive to Brooklyn Nets Ahead of Season
It has been a busy offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only did the team play until the last possible date on the NBA calendar, winning the NBA Championship in seven games against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Just three days after the confetti fell on the Paycom Center hardwood the Thunder had to wrap up a Parade and execute the 2025 NBA Draft where the Bricktown Ballers came away with two selections, nabbing Thomas Sorber at No. 15 and Brooks Barnhizer at No. 44.
Just two days later, the Thunder introduced their rookie class, made a trade with the Washington Wizards to ship off 2024 first-round pick Dillon Jones to D.C. to clear a roster spot for Sorber and inked Barnhizer to a two-way pact.
Then, the extensions rained down. Re-upping with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams, Rising Star Chet Holmgren and key reserves Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell.
The Oklahoma City Thunder hope to buck the parity trend around the league and repeat as NBA Champions this upcoming season with a roster that returns all but one player from that title team. The past seven champions have failed to even make it out of the second round of the following playoffs and for the first time in league history, there is a parity era in the NBA.
As the media tours and celebrations continue, most recently seeing Gilgeous-Alexander appear on Jimmy Fallon's late night show, the Thunder are also preparing for training camp at the end of the month.
Oklahoma City has shuffled its coaching staff, elevating Kameron Woods to the Thunder bench after serving as OKC Blue head coach and putting Daniel Dixon in that Blue role.
On Friday, a report broke from Hoop Hype's Michael Scotto that the Oklahoma City Thunder will lose its director of amature scouting, Acie Law, to the Brooklyn Nets as he joins their front office in a director of player personnel role.
Law has been part of the Thunder's front office since 2022 after serving in Sacramento with the Kings for the four seasons prior.
It is no surprise to see teams pluck people from Sam Presti's regime. The Wizards' top decision makers each spent time under Presti, most recently hiring Will Dawkins as Washington turns around its franchise with a fun young core.
The Nets are going through a rebuild and having Law will be valuable in flushing out its roster. Presti saddled up next to Law for his recent post-draft press conferences signaling how involved he has been in that process with Oklahoma City.