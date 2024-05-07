Thunder Gameday: OKC Opens up Second Round Series Against Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder is on a stage it hasn't seen in nearly a decade.
This team hasn't gotten past the first round since 2016, the days where Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook ruled Oklahoma City. With a whole different roster makeup and a vastly changing league, the hype behind the No. 1-seeded Thunder is impalpable as its series against the Dallas Mavericks awaits.
They has two likely future Hall of Famers in its backcourt between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two dynamic offensive scorers that will give Oklahoma City a formidable challenge. A 4-2 series win over the LA Clippers was no easy task against team with four surefire Hall of Famers in their own right, but Dallas made light work of them in the final two games of the series.
The Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans with ease in the first round. Although Zion Williamson's absence certainly gave it an advantage, with the way it took care of business in the series, it probably wouldn't have mattered either way. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each averaged over 20 points per game, along with 15 a game from Chet Holmgren.
Both teams have a legitimate shot at the NBA Finals if they surpass the second round, which will likely result in a long, competitive series.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point favorites against the Mavericks, and the total over/under is 217.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The biggest thing proven in the Mavericks first round series was just how great the pairing of Doncic and Irving really is.
Doncic was sensational against the Clippers — typical of his playoff career to this point — averaging 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game. LA had absolutely no answer for the 25-year-old, as he casually rolled through their defense over most of the series.
Kyrie was no less impressive. "Uncle Drew" put up an average of 26.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game alongside Doncic, making for a ridiculously tough guard duo to defend. Assuming they stay at that level against the Thunder, it will make for a vastly tougher team to get past than the Pelicans were.
Luckily, Oklahoma City is equipped with plenty of defenders to throw at the guards. Luguentz Dort is one of the best on-ball perimeter defenders in the entire NBA, who did plenty of work handling Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum in the first round. If not Dort, the likes of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Cason Wallace can also give them problems.
"Just make sure Lu is on time for the game," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said on defending Doncic.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-0)
INJURIES:
Check out our live injury tracker, along with our game day injury report that will release later today.
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
TNT, truTV, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
The Thunder and Mavericks could be an offensive bloodbath between high-level scorers, but whichever defense locks in the hardest may be the likely winner.
The series will kick-off with Game 1 on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CT, live on TNT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.