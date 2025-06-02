OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: May 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder entered May in the middle of an eight-day rest, as it completed a first-round sweep over the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies on April 26. Oklahoma City battled through seven grueling games against the No. 4 Denver Nuggets in the following round and took down the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game Western Conference Finals, completing the month on a significant high note.
The Thunder stormed through the West for the first time since its 2011-12 campaign. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured the Magic Johnson trophy as the WCF's Most Valuable Player on May 28. He won the Michael Jordan trophy as the regular season's Most Valuable Player on May 21.
Oklahoma City went 8-4 with a +95 point differential across the second round and conference finals. The No. 1 seed earned five double-digit wins and suffered two double-digit losses, including a 42-point Game 3 loss to the Timberwolves — by far its largest of the season. The No. 4 Indiana Pacers, representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals, accumulated a +28 point differential (No. 2 in NBA) during May.
The Thunder recorded the No. 2 offensive rating (115.4) and No. 1 defensive rating (107.1) among all 11 teams that played at least one May game. It has secured an NBA-record four 30-point wins in one playoff run.
Statistic
Thunder
Opponents
Points Per Game
116.1
108.2
2-Pointers Per Game
30.0-for-54.8
23.9-for-47.3
3-Pointers Per Game
12.4-for-36.1
13.6-for-40.1
Free Throws Per Game
18.8-for-23.8
19.6-for-24.9
Turnovers Per Game
12.2
17.6
OREB Per Game
11.1
13.0
Player of the Month: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.4 points on 49.6% shooting, 7.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds (1.3 offensive) and 1.7 steals in 12 May appearances, proving his excellent regular-season play translates well to the playoffs. The Thunder won his 444 minutes by 112 points and lost the 137 minutes without him by 17 points. Gilgeous-Alexander set the NBA record for highest playoff plus-minus (+51) in Game 2 against the Nuggets on May 7. He self-created 88.9% of his 83 made field goals — including all 43 on the road.
Play of the Month: Cason Wallace Dunks on Nikola Jokic in Early Offense
Cason Wallace put together an impactful May, averaging 5.8 points on 40.6% shooting, 2.8 rebounds (1.2 offensive), 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals with the Thunder's second-highest total plus-minus (+92). In a literal must-win Game 7 against the Nuggets on May 18, the 21-year-old took a quick Jalen Williams pass to the basket for an emphatic off-hand finish over three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic. The slam forced a Denver timeout and became an early exclamation point for Oklahoma City, which eventually won by 32 points.
Game of the Month: 125-93 Game 7 Victory Over Nuggets
With all due respect to a 43-point Game 2 drubbing against the Nuggets and a 30-point Game 5 clincher over the Timberwolves, the Thunder put on an impressive performance in its only elimination game. Oklahoma City forced 13 more turnovers than it committed, leading to 27 fast break points. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting. Williams tallied 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting and a team-high seven assists. Alex Caruso guarded Jokic despite a clear size disadvantage and registered a game-high +40 plus-minus in 26 minutes.
Individual Performance of the Month: Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 34 Points on 13 Shots in Game 2 Against Nuggets
As it turns out, Gilgeous-Alexander's +51 single-game plus-minus happened for a reason. He converted seven jumpers, two layups, two dunks and all 11 free throws while missing just two field goals on May 7. The MVP added eight assists, four rebounds (two offensive) and committed just two of the Thunder's nine turnovers. His elite shotmaking attracted constant defensive attention, resulting in Oklahoma City scoring 87 first-half points and 149 total points.
Team Statistic of the Month: Steals
The Thunder turned up its greatest strength after a disruptive regular season, averaging 10.8 steals against the Nuggets and Timberwolves. Williams (1.7), Gilgeous-Alexander (1.7), Caruso (1.6), Wallace (1.4) and Luguentz Dort (1.2) all swiped at least one per game, demonstrating the team's collective defensive effort. Oklahoma City averaged 22.9 points off turnovers and 17.2 fast break points during May.
The Thunder and Pacers play Game 1 of the Finals this Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.