OKC Thunder Must Help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander In Game 4
With his hands on his knees, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was running on fumes at the end of the fourth quarter. A frame in which the Oklahoma City Thunder let go of the rope to the tune of a lost 32-18.
There was a good reason for the Thunder superstar to be gassed. The League MVP played 42:02 minutes of the 48 minute clash, each more labor some than the last.
Oklahoma City has to do a better job of protecting its superstar. Starting on the defense end. All season long, the Thunder have been a historically great unit on that end of the floor, they were not on Wednesday.
The Bricktown Ballers conceded every screen, giving the Pacers the run way in the fourth quarter to put Gilgeous-Alexander into every action and force the MVP to be a point of attack defender. While the superstar is no traffic cone, he isn't near the top of POA defenders on the Thunder's roster. Not only did it make the production of that side of the floor worse for Oklahoma City, but drained Gilgeous-Alexander's legs for the offensive end.
In the final 5:57 minutes of the ball game, the Thunder made one (1) field goal. Missed good opportunities and couldn't shake the Pacers who played a hounding style of defense in Game 3. A reason Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't gain the same level of separation in the late stages of this contest was the defensive workload he shouldered.
On top of preserving the Superstars' energy levels, the Thunder have to loosen up the floor for him on the offensive end. Oklahoma City missed mid-ranges left and right, with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren –– The Team's No. 1 and No. 2 options –– combining to go 1-for-8 fom beyond the arc.
If any of Holmgren's six triples fall, the Pacers have to respect the 3-point tape more and unpack the paint even a little bit or get burned from distance.
The Oklahoma City Thunder getting more offensive production and sticking to its defensively identity will be key in Game 4. A must win contest.