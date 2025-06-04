OKC Thunder MVP Staying Cool Ahead of NBA Finals
Weeks ago, it was hard to envision the Thunder sitting comfortably in the NBA Finals, staring across from the white-hot Indiana Pacers.
Having suffered a 12-point Game 6 defeat to the Nuggets in Denver, the Thunder looked to a decisive Game 7 versus the then-reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
The now-MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on edge.
“I was nervous to be honest,” Gilgeous-Alexander said following the eventual 32-point Game 7 win. “Just knowing what’s on the line. We’ve worked so hard in the whole 82-game season, we’ve all worked so hard in the summer, to know if you don’t bring your A-game it could all be over with and all for nothing.”
In the Western Conference Finals versus Minnesota, there was little room for nervousness. OKC got out to an easy 2-0 start with blowout wins at home. And outside of a blowout loss in Game 3, coasted to the series win against the Timberwolves.
Now, OKC has punched its ticket to the Finals. But Gilgeous-Alexander’s nerves haven’t gotten to him just yet.
“Yeah, I just figured out how to navigate through all the emotions and the nerves and the waiting process,” Gilgeous-Alexander said at the NBA Finals media day on Wednesday. “Which is just plugging into my loved ones, try not to think about it so much, stress about it so much, just enjoy life and stay in the moment.”
Oklahoma City will certainly need its superstar on his A-game, as the Pacers could very well be the best team they’ve faced thus far. A squad that feels somewhat lab-built to contest the Thunder’s defensive style.
But SGA’s navigation has him ready for the moment.
“As these Playoffs go on, you get better in controlling the situations, controlling your emotions. You understand what's coming.”
Game 1 of the NBA Finals will tip off on Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT.