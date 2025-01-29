OKC Thunder Nab Project In Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Despite being one of the best teams in the entire NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still in line for a lottery pick via the Philadelphia 76ers. Draft expert Derek Parker released his first mock draft os the season and issued a polarizing pick to OKC.
"Grabbing a project forward in BYU's Egor Demin. This a little bit rich for Demin as he has really cooled off following his white-hot start to the season. His splits are way down and he has had some real trouble stringing together good performances after his early injury. But, he has shown to be one of the better passers at 6-foot-9 and does have a ton of potential as a point forward still," Parker said.
"Similar to picks in Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic just last season, I think OKC gambles on who could be the best ball player, not who is right now and stashes away another developmental project if they get the chance. There is no guarantee Demin ever becomes playable at the NBA level, but if certain things fall his way as things improve, he could be very legit," The draft expert explained.
While Parker is correct, this pick is in-line with the Thunder's previous philosophy, at what point does that change? We will not know until it happens but with roster spots at a premium and cost-controlled contributors a requirement under the new CBA as the bill comes due on this team, the shift should come as soon as June.
Demin leaves a lot to be desired. He doesn't have true positional versatility on either end of the floor with his limiting defense and inability to play off ball, he can not create seperation without a heavy screen, can not shoot off the dribble being hampered by drop coverage and is a negative athlete even down to body positioning being far too upright.
Though, with one of the best developmental staffs in the league, perhaps the Thunder are the squad that can take a flyer on upside and see if it pans out.
