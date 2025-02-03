OKC Thunder NBA Draft Pick Pile Gets Prettier After Luka Doncic Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder are sitting with a 38-9 record at the top of the Western Conference. The Thunder are set up for success for years to come with one of the best young cores in the sport.
Accompanying that roster is a historic pile of draft picks that top executive Sam Presti sits atop to help the OKC Thunder navigate the strict CBA that puts an emphasis on the importance of picks. Cost controlled contributors are a must as teams get more expensive, which the Thunder soon well.
Among the draft selection in Presti's stash, is a 2028 Dallas Mavericks first-round pick swap. Because, of course, it is.
This pick has been made prettier by the recent blockbuster move. Dallas pulled the trigger on one of the most head-scratching, logic-defying, historic trade the sport has ever seen. Trading away 25-year-old Luka Doncic for 31-year-old Anthony Davis to pair with 32-year-old Kyrie Irving.
Shipping out Doncic at the peak of his powers on the heels of an NBA Finals run is puzzling. Though, as the carnage settles around the association settles, the Oklahoma City Thunder come out on the other side as beneficiaries without even being involved in the draft.
That 2028 pick swap projects to be one of the most valuable assets for the Thunder. By all projections, Oklahoma City will still be a better club than Dallas at that time, but with as volatile as Irving is and fragile as Davis is, things could be off the rails for the Mavericks in short order.
