OKC Thunder First Round Playoff Tip-Times Updated by NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder own a commanding 3-0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans and as the series shifts to New Orleans, the NBA has updated their scheduled tip-off times.
As the Los Angeles Lakers won their first game of the series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to stave off elimination, the league has decided to showcase this series on the biggest stage.
With the Lakers leaving LaLa Land for the Mile High City instead of Cancun, Monday's NBA Playoff slate now features a trio of games. With that series, the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat series and the Thunder/Pelicans series all taking place.
As is typical, the Eastern Conference battle gets the earliest time slot tipping off at 6:30 on TNT. This sets the table for the Turner doubleheader with the Purple and Golden clashing with the Nuggets to follow at 9 p.m.
Sandwiched between those two affairs comes Game 4 on the Thunder taking on the Pelicans, as Oklahoma City seeks a sweep at 7:30 PM CT on NBATV.
This marks the first time a game in this series will be on a different channel than TNT. Should the Thunder not be able to close out this series on Monday, Game 5 back in Oklahoma City will take place at a to-be-determined time on Wednesday.
