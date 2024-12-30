OKC Thunder Need to Make Push For Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson
Things are starting to shake up in the NBA once again. As the first quarter of the regular season passed, trades have begun to resume as the time only gets shorter before the deadline on Feb. 6.
Two of the three trades made thus far have involved the Brooklyn Nets, dealing Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors and both Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers. They've been active and willing participants in the market, which increases the likelihood of them letting go of Cameron Johnson.
The 28-year-old forward is second only to Cam Thomas in points per game for the Nets this season, averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 49/43/89% shooting splits. As one of the league's most valuable 3-point shooters, it's no surprise that he'd be a hot commodite in trade discussions.
According to NBA insider Mark Stein, Brooklyn is seeking "multiple" first round picks in a potential return for Johnson. If any team can reach that asking price it's the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he could be an ideal match in its rotation.
Though the Thunder holds the highest rated defense in the league and it's the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 26-5 record, not all has been perfect. While it was one of the top 3-point shooting teams last season, that has been an area of a clear drop-off.
Oklahoma City is just the No. 22-ranked 3-point shooting team, holding an underwhelming 34.5% as a collective. There's been a concerning amount of players shooting a noticeably weaker percentage from behind the arc, including Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace — all previously having elite effiency.
To help improve that aspect of its offense, the Thunder should go after Johnson. He's a proven talent that has hovered around 40% shooting from deep throughout his six-year career, and was an important contributor for the Phoenix Suns team that reached the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
There are plenty of picks Oklahoma City choose to give up at its disposal, which it can obviously afford. It won't be able to make a selection with every pick it has over the next few years, so if it has the chance to go-in on a talent that could push it over the edge of an NBA Finals run, it should take it.
To make the money work the Thunder might be forced to deal Aaron Wiggins and/or Isaiah Joe, but based on their individual performances this season, it might be the sacrafice necessary to make needed improvements to its 3-point shooting capabilites. If it remains a weakness when the playoffs roll around, it's an easy target that could get exposed.
There's still over a month for Oklahoma City to weigh its decision and look for talent on the trade market, but Johnson should be at the top of its list. He'd immediately be the top shooter on the roster, and the benefits that come with him would outweigh the potential costs.
If Johnson is available as it seems now, it's time for the Thunder to pull the trigger.
