OKC Thunder Needs a Healthy Alex Caruso for Final Stretch
Alex Caruso was one of the most underrated additions of the offseason, and so far, he is rewarding the Thunder with his play — when he’s on the court. Caruso has been the perfect piece to this roster and fits in so well without having to try. Unfortunately though, his services haven’t been all that available for Oklahoma City.
He has only played in 39 of the Thunder’s 61 total games with various short-term injuries. Oklahoma City was hit with the injury bug early on between Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, but the team is nearing full strength. Caruso, though, can’t quite seem to get there.
It feels like there’s an ankle tweak or a hamstring pull most weeks now, and he’s having trouble stringing together consecutive games. He has had a relatively clean bill of health over the last 10 games, and it absolutely shows in his stats. Finding consistency in court time is a huge deal for Caruso who really struggled offensively to begin the season.
Over the last 10 games, Caruso is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’s shooting 51.8% from the floor and a red-hot 48.5% from 3-point range. The stretch unfortunately ended with another injury, though, as Caruso has been ruled out for Oklahoma City’s matchup against Memphis on Wednesday.
The good news is these are short term injuries — it’s nothing to be too worried about with Caruso. These injuries keep piling up, though, and that’s something that would really hurt the Thunder in the playoffs.
Caruso gives the Thunder so much on both ends of the floor, but his defense can be a game changer in the playoffs. If he’s knocking down his triple like he has been recently, his impact is enormous.
Oklahoma City is at its best when Caruso is healthy and available to play. More stretches like the last 10 games, where Caruso can find an uninterrupted rhythm and stay on the court, will only help in the long run.
