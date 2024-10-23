OKC Thunder's New Arena Project Gets Notable Designer
The $900 million project for the Oklahoma City Thunder's new arena is starting to gain some traction.
An Oklahoma City Council majority approved a contract with Manica Architecture — a Kansas City-based firm that has previously designed the homes of the Golden State Warriors and Las Vegas Raiders, Chase Center and Allegiant Stadium.
Manica also is currently working on the proposed Chicago Bears stadium, along with the upcoming Nissan Stadium that is being built for the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
"We choose projects where we can truly make a difference in that city, and Oklahoma City is at the top of that list," David Manica, owner and founder of Manica Architecture, said in a news release Tuesday. "This project won't be the start of the renaissance in Oklahoma City, but rather the continuation of that momentum. We begin this effort with no preconceptions. We want to come to the table to listen and really understand what the city and team want for future generations."
The new downtown arena was put into action to give the Thunder one of the NBA's most updated arenas, confirming that the organization will remain in Oklahoma City for decades to come. Voters approved the construction back in December 2023, which will require residents to pay a one-cent sales tax between the years 2028 and 2034.
The ownership, including chairman Clay Bennett, will contribute $50 million to the $900 million budget.
"Oklahoma City is in the midst of an exhilarating transformation, evolving in ways we've never seen before," Bennett said in a statement Tuesday. "The prospect of our new arena signals even greater milestones ahead, heralding continued success and achievement for both our city and state."
With the backing of Manica, the new arena is expected to elevate the franchise to new heights, providing cutting-edge design with increased room for entertainment.
"Each of David Manica's projects has distinctly transformed the geography and skyline of its location, while significantly enchanting the potential for an exceptional guest experience," Bennett said.
Once the construction process is finalized, the Thunder will have an attractive destination for its home court. Although Paycom Center has brought plenty of memories through the years, the upgrade is needed for the future of the organization.
"I'm personally very much looking forward to this creative process and learning how our new arena will be visioned and designed, as well as seeing a concept brought forth that will be the pride of every citizen."
