OKC Thunder Officially a TV Draw
Oftentimes over the last few years, the Oklahoma City Thunder felt a sense of disrespect from the rest of the league. It didn't have the national presence that most teams of its caliber had, despite having an MVP talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and an exciting young core of players.
That has completely shifted. Since the Thunder captured its first Larry O'Brien trophy last season, it is considered on a different playing field than most other teams. Now, Oklahoma City can officially be labeled as a "draw," even to casual NBA viewers.
The Thunder is tied for the most national TV appearances during the 2025-26 season with 34 games. The other three teams are typical in most years: the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks. To be along those three markets means that Oklahoma City has proven itself to be one of the most intriguing teams in the league.
The NBA's reigning MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander, will have plenty of opportunity to showcase his game to a big audience. Last season was a big step forward in his development as a household name, but with another year at the top of the West and competing for the award, that'll continue to grow even more. While it's difficult to call him the "face of the league" as of right now, he's on the path to being one of the players heavily considered to be.
The increased opportunity on the national stage will also be a benefit for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren — two rising stars with plenty more potential to unwrap. The stardom on the Thunder roster could really start to develop, especially as a young trio with tons of personality. But of course, the production on the court is what also matters.
Will Oklahoma City ever rise to the level of Los Angeles or New York in terms of marketability? Maybe not. But while it's dominating the Western Conference and competing for championships, it will absolutely be pushed as a focal point of the NBA. Right now, there isn't a team that matches its level of talent and potential to the end of the decade and beyond.
Although the Thunder was a household name when Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were in town, this team has surpassed the heights of those days. This is a new beginning for Oklahoma City — and one that could bring a lot more accolades in the near future.