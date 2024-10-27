Thunder Out-Effort Opponents to Overcoming Poor Shooting
Despite a 2-0 start with two blow out victories on the road, things have not been perfect for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though, they have created their own luck.
While owning a point differential of 34 points, it could be assumed the Thunder are just ripping through teams to begin this season - the truth is, they have labored offensively, especially shooting the ball.
The best 3-point shooting team a year ago by percentage, is down to 21.1 percent from distance, placing them 29th in the league. An offensive that saw other worldly efficiency a year ago, is shooting just 42 percent from the floor ranking 22nd in the league in that category as well for a team that was a top five offense in the sport a year ago.
It is still early, the shots will fall, and when the season comes to a close the expectation is still that the OKC Thunder will have a top five off and defense. Though, unlike most ultra talented teams, the Thunder do not rest on their laurels.
An 0-for-a-billion shooting skid from 3-point land is not a sign to just pack it up and go home, understanding it is a long season and you will get 'em next time. That is what most top teams do in Adam Silver's NBA. Not the Thunder.
Oklahoma City is not only more talented than at a minimum 28 other teams, but they are going to out work them as well. Despite the shooting woes, the Thunder have ran two teams off their own floor to start the season, thanks to their defense.
The Thunder have yet to allow 100 points so far during the 2024-25 campaign and have been a team full of annoying gnats that the opponents can't exterminate and are given mad by.
Oklahoma City owns the best defensive rating in the league (85.0), third in steals (12.0 per game), tied for first in blocks (9.0 per game) and second in pace running teams out of the gym and getting out in transition by turning this defense into offense to navigate some of their halfcourt woes.
Despite not having Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams or Kenrich Williams the Thunder are top five in the league in rebounds per game by chasing down long caroms, scrapping for loose balls and putting a body on guys in the paint.
Oklahoma City generates 16.5 deflections a game, recovers three balls a game on the defensive end, and contests 39 shots per game—with most of the uncontested shots being welcomed chucks from non-shooters on the outside.
The Thunder's ability to hustle and grind out games buys them time until the shots start to fall, talent takes over and they create an avalanche.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.