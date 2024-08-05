OKC Thunder: Paycom Center Ranked Top 20 Stadium Among Top 3 Sports League
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been playing inside the Paycom Center - under various names - since the team stepped into Bricktown back in 2008. This area will not be their home for much longer, as in November of 2023, taxpayers elected to pass a new arena which is rumored to open by 2030.
While the new upgrades and building all together was needed, the Paycom Center according to Brooks Gate is a top 20 arena in American professional sports - only counting MLB, NBA and the NFL - lagging behind just one NBA area, home to the Miami Heat.
This list was put together using the average of reviews of YELP, Google, Trip Advisor and Facebook. This puts the majority of the credit on the Paycom Center's friendly staff and top-notch interactions, but also an ode to how the cozy confined of the Paycom Center does have a bit of charm.
Sightlines and friendly staff members is where the Paycom Center thrive, which is typically what ends up on the review pages. Though, if you dig deeper into the amenities and what gives a stadium life, and the Paycom Center quickly plummets toward the bottom as evident by the new arena passing.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed some of the best home-court advantages in the NBA, as seen each time the organization reaches the postseason - and to the team's credit, they have tried to issue face lifts here and there to improve the Paycom Center experience.
