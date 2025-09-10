OKC Thunder Possess Three 2025-26 All-Star Candidates
The Oklahoma City Thunder has housed numerous game-changing players since relocating to the Sooner State in 2008. It has produced an All-Star in 14 of 17 seasons and multiple All-Stars in eight seasons — including the 2024-25 campaign.
Last February, eventual MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his third straight All-Star Game, and second consecutive as a starter, while third-year forward Jalen Williams debuted on the reserves list. Both have serious work cut out to match Russell Westbrook, who earned eight All-Star selections in Oklahoma City, and Kevin Durant, a seven-time Thunder All-Star.
The uber-athletic guard and uber-scoring forward played in five All-Star Games together before Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent in July 2016. Westbrook and two-way forward Paul George appeared twice as teammates, with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams rounding out Oklahoma City's dual seasons. Longtime point guard Chris Paul was a 2019-20 Thunder All-Star.
The Thunder has never rostered three simultaneous All-Stars. If healthy, that could very possibly change this season.
How Oklahoma City can legitimize Big Three hopes
Westbrook, Durant and James Harden — three future MVPs — played on the Thunder from October 2009 to June 2012. While two crafted Hall of Fame careers in Oklahoma City, Harden's individual peak was the 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year until taking the Houston Rockets' reins that autumn.
The Thunder signed its three faces to long-term extensions in July, emphasizing continuity and development while preventing another Harden-like trade fiasco.
Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star candidacy goes without saying. The NBA's last 10 reigning Most Valuable Players not only made the All-Star Game, but they were voted in as starters. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the 2019-20 regular-season MVP, collected the 2021 All-Star Game MVP with 35 points on 16-for-16 shooting, seven rebounds (three offensive), three assists, a steal, a block and a +21 plus-minus.
Williams should generate another All-Star bid as well. During the regular season, he averaged career-highs in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.7). His reliable secondary scoring volume and defense offset a career-low 2-point percentage (53.3%) and true shooting percentage (57.3%). Williams then burst onto the scene as a championship No. 2 option, which was most prominent in the Western Conference Finals. His stock has never been higher than right now.
The Thunder's biggest wild card for All-Star contention is third-year center-forward Chet Holmgren. At his best, Holmgren alters countless rim attempts, knocks down catch-and-shoot jumpers and drives winning impact. At his worst, he struggles with rebounding and making decisions with the ball. Luckily for Oklahoma City, the former rings true more often than the latter. Not many big men have ever possessed the dual-threat potential that makes Holmgren stand out.
The Thunder is on track for representation at Intuit Dome on Feb. 15, 2026, as its three best players combine well-rounded counting statistics and effective play on both ends.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.