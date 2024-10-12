Thunder Practice Notes: Injury Updates, Team Chemistry and Standouts
After a three game in four night stint, the Thunder took the day off on Friday before returning to the partice court on Saturday. Oklahoma City will not be back in action until Tuesday when the travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets before closing their exhibition slate on Thursday in Bricktown hosting the Atlanta Hawks.
Saturday's practice was described as “Game conditioning is a big part of it. We have done a ton of playing in practice, including today. Today was a pretty taxing, physical day, but all within basketball - running our stuff on offense and defense," by Oklahoma City bench boss Mark Daigneault.
The Thunder head man also offered an injury update regarding rookie Ajay Mitchell. who was a full participant after being held out of Thursday's preseason clash with the New Zealand Breakers in Tulsa with a minor ankle sprain.
On that note, during the media viewing portion of practice, Jaylin Williams who is sidelined for the entire preseason with a hamstring injury was seen doing light work after practice shooting triples and jogging with Thunder assistants.
Defensive ace Lu Dort spoke to the media after practice where he offered up praise to standout rookie Dillon Jones "He's aggressive. He's really good. He's showing he can do more. He can play a lot of positions. We want him to keep the confidence he has right now."
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.