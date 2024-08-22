OKC Thunder Projected to Finish With Second Best Record According to Bleacher Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to compete for an NBA Championship. Fresh off a 57 win season in which the Thunder got over the hump to win their first playoff series since 2016 before falling in six games to the Dallas Mavericks in round two.
This offseason, the OKC Thunder have made seismic moves. Trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and inking Isaiah Hartenstrin to a massive contract in free agency. Shaking up this already No. 1 seed out West core has nearly every pundit, and even Vegas, convinced the team is destined to survive the Western Conference gauntlet.
Bleacher Report has predicted each team’s record, which seeing the Thunder’s mark land at 55 hitting the under on their Vegas win total mark. However, that number is good enough to only lag behind the Boston Celtics (56) and tie with the Denver Nuggets to land at the top of the West according to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report.
“OKC's roster legitimately got better this summer. Hartenstein addresses one of the few needs they had last season with his rebounding. He and Chet Holmgren are also versatile enough to play together,” Bailey wrote for Bleacher Report
Despite not improving on last year’s 57 win mark in the tough Western Conference, the Thunder would still prove to be a more viable postseason threat throughout this regular season with the additions made to this roster.
