Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Isaiah Roby

Isaiah Roby is a versatile forward who took a giant step as an NBA player last season. After being selected No. 45 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Mavericks, the versatile forward never made it out of the G League in Dallas.

That changed a bit when OKC acquire him midway through his rookie season, as he started to get a few minutes. In fact, he played in three games with the Thunder before that season ended.

Now at almost 24 years old, the 6-foot-8 forward is set to continue working his way into the Thunder rotation.

As each player in this series is evaluated, it’s important to consider the prospect they are now, but more importantly how they could look in five years when the Thunder are a competitive playoff team once again.

Last Season’s Numbers

Entering last season, nothing was guaranteed in terms of a roster spot. After competing in training camp, Roby earned one of the final roster spots.

From there, he seized every opportunity he was given. After getting zero minutes through the first two games of the season, Roby got a start in Oklahoma City’s third game of the 2020-21 season. He played great and immediately become a key piece of the rotation, primarily as a small ball bench center.

On the season, Roby played in 61 games (34 starts) while averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.

Fit On Current Roster

Being 24 for the majority of the upcoming season makes Roby somewhat old on this young Thunder roster. Either way, he should have another large role this season. While he likely won’t start 34 games again barring major injuries, Oklahoma City really lacks center depth.

Roby isn’t a natural center at only 6-foot-8, but proved to be an effective small ball big last season. He’ll likely play quite a few minutes in that same role during the 2021-22 season.

Over the summer, Roby has continued to stay in excellent shape. A strong player, he is able to do things many guys in their third season aren’t able to do.

Long-Term Fit

Over the next few seasons, there will be a ton of talent walking into the Thunder locker room. With all of the draft capital they have, superstar-level guys could become a threat for Roby’s playing time.

With that in mind, he doesn’t project to be a long-term starter anyways. For Roby, it’s really about becoming a more effective version of his current self. If he can continue to give quality bench minutes at either forward position as well as small ball center, he’ll bring value to the Thunder.

Roby struggled from deep last season, converting on only 29.4 percent of his threes. However, he’s got great mechanics and a smooth stroke that should ultimately result in his shooting splits improving over time. If he’s going to make a long-term impact in OKC, he’ll need to prove he’s a respectable shooter.

Prospect Grade

C+

Roby will likely never be a consistent NBA starter, but has the chance to be an excellent role player. As such, he doesn’t grade to be a premier prospect, but could still be a very important piece of Oklahoma City’s roster.

There’s real value in being a versatile forward that does a little bit of everything. With an improved 3-point shot, Roby could have a home in the NBA for a long time.

He is entering his third season as a NBA player, but really only the second season in which he sees the court. Roby is inexperienced, but should get many more games under his belt this season.

