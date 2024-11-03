OKC Thunder Pull Away From Clippers in Fourth Quarter, Win 105-92
Last night in Portland, the Oklahoma City Thunder became the first team in NBA history to win their first five regular season games by 12 or more points.
They are now the only team to win their first six games by 12 or more points, taking down the LA Clippers 105-92 in their first official game at Intuit Dome. Oklahoma City allowed just 35 points after halftime and won the fourth quarter 24-14.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 25 points on 7-for-14 shooting and made all nine of his free-throw attempts. He also recorded nine assists, three rebounds and a block.
Luguentz Dort scored 16 points on 12 shots, adding four rebounds and three assists.
Chet Holmgren tallied his third double-double of the season, racking up 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Isaiah Joe propelled the Thunder's fourth-quarter run, making four 3-pointers on eight attempts and finishing with a game-high +21 plus-minus.
Factor
Thunder
Clippers
Points
105
92
eFG%
52.4%
47.5%
TOV
12
20
ORB
3
10
FT
17-for-19
17-for-26
Oklahoma City's first lineup included Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Dort as usual, with Aaron Wiggins joining those four for his second start of the season.
The Clippers' starting five — James Harden, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ivica Zubac — remained unchanged from their first five games.
Harden, who played the whole first quarter, stuffed the box score in the frame with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block, though he shot 2-for-8 overall and 2-for-7 from downtown.
LA held the Thunder to 7-for-21 shooting in the opening frame, with Williams and Dort going a combined 2-for-11. No Thunder player grabbed an offensive rebound throughout those 12 minutes, a significant reason they scored just 19 points and trailed by nine.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored the first eight Oklahoma City points of the second quarter, including a left-wing 3-pointer and and-one floater, but the Clippers sustained their lead through active defense and making the most of their early-quarter possessions. Bench guard Kris Dunn scored six points and stripped the ball from Holmgren to start the period, leading to a Mark Daigneault timeout.
Joe drained two transition wing triples off Clippers turnovers about 75 game seconds apart to bring the Thunder within seven points. LA guard Kevin Porter Jr. immediately responded with a four-point play over the outstretched Wiggins.
Oklahoma City went on a 15-0 run midway through the second quarter that lasted about two and a half minutes, propelling them from a 12-point deficit to lead by three.
Powell, who entered the night averaging 25.4 points per game on a 62.0% true shooting percentage, countered with a personal 8-0 run. His transition 3-pointer with 1:32 left in the first half sparked another Daigneault timeout.
The Clippers led 57-53 at halftime. They shot 20-for-39 (51.3%) overall and 9-for-21 (42.9%) from downtown but struggled at the line (8-for-14, 57.1%). Oklahoma City had five fewer turnovers and nabbed seven first-half steals, helping to offset their complete lack of offensive rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Joe all shot 2-for-3 on triples in the opening half.
Dort made a wide-open 3-pointer off a Joe offensive board and Gilgeous-Alexander drive-and-kick, prompting Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to call a timeout 35 seconds into the second half. Lue successfully challenged a Harden strip on Gilgeous-Alexander two minutes later, though Holmgren drained a catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper on the ensuing possession anyway.
A Cason Wallace side-step right-corner triple, Holmgren block and Gilgeous-Alexander layup gave the Thunder their first second-half lead with 4:44 left in the third quarter. Both teams traded blows over that remaining time, including Powell increasing his output to 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, until Wiggins drained an open triple with 18 seconds left. Oklahoma City possessed an 81-78 advantage after three quarters.
The Thunder return home to play the Orlando Magic this Monday, Nov. 4 at 8:15 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.