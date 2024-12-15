OKC Thunder Punch Ticket To NBA Cup Championship, Battle Bucks
The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled out a massive win over the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup semi-finals. The Thunder and Rockets, two of the league's best defenses played a game in the mud. Each side missing clean looks, but eventually the offense regulated for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder pulled out an impressive win, covering the six point point with ease, cruising to a 111-96 win over the Houston Rockets.
Oklahoma City saw the lid come off the basket in the third quarter, to bring on an avalanche like run pushing the Thunder to the NBA Cup Championship round.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks punched its ticket to the title game with a 110-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks. It was 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to lift the Bucks in that tilt.
These two teams will battle for the second ever NBA Cup championships, with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the first - then named the in-season tournament - and it will present an 83rd game on the calendar for each side as this clash does not count toward the regular season standings, just bragging rights. This also creates a third game between these two teams - while Western Conference and Eastern Conference foes typically just play twice a season.
This game will take place on Vegas, tip-off is set for 7:30 CT with the game broadcasted Nationally on ABC.
