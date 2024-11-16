OKC Thunder Finding Rebounding Success Without a Center
The Thunder might not have a center, but they can still be effective on the glass.
On Friday, Oklahoma City hosted the first game of its NBA Cup slate against the Phoenix Suns. Winning 99-83, the Thunder tipped off the NBA’s in-season wrinkle with an impressive performance.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the Thunder’s NBA Cup opener was their rebounding. The Thunder outrebounded the Suns 53-50, marking only the third time the Thunder have won the rebounding battle this season.
In the Thunder’s first two games without Chet Holmgren, they won but had a significant discrepancy on the boards. The LA Clippers won the rebounding battle 47-29, and the New Orleans Pelicans won 58-31.
One of the most surprising parts of Friday’s rebounding numbers was who the Thunder had success against. Although he entered the day questionable to play, Jusuf Nurkic started for the Suns.
The Bosnian center has averaged 10.1 rebounds this season and is among the top 15 in the league in that area. When the teams met in Phoenix in March last season, Nurkic grabbed 31 rebounds, including 13 offensive.
In 29 minutes of action on Friday, Nurkic managed to get only eight rebounds. His other numbers offer a glimpse into how the Thunder were so effective against him and on the glass. He finished the night with four points, shooting 0-of-7 from the field and 4-of-8 from the line.
The Thunder also held Devin Booker to 12 points on 2-of-10 shooting as part of their impressive defense. The Suns shot 22-of-75 from the field and 9-of-37 from outside.
Despite being small, the Thunder’s stifling defense was in full effect. While the Thunder typically combat a loss in the rebounding battle by forcing turnovers, they forced a season-low 14 against Phoenix. Although the Thunder didn’t always force the Suns into coughing the ball up, they often forced them into tough shots and long possessions.
Along with their defensive intensity, the Thunder were noticeably more aggressive on the glass. Six Thunder players finished with at least five rebounds, with Lu Dort’s nine and Jalen Williams’ eight leading the way.
Oklahoma City might not be able to win on the glass every night or with any consistency in Holmgren’s absence. Yet, the Thunder have shown their one true weakness can become a strength when everything falls into place.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.