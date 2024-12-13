OKC Thunder Receives A-Minus Grade for Season’s First Quarter
At 19-5, Oklahoma City sits atop the Western Conference standings and tied for the second best record in the NBA. The Thunder haven’t simply won games, either — they have dominated. The team is outscoring opponents by a league-best 12.0 points per game, making double-digit wins a normal occurrence.
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing, either, but Oklahoma City has found a way to win despite a handful of injuries. Out of the 24 total games played, Chet Holmgren has played in 10 contests and Isaiah Hartenstein has suited up for just nine. Even crazier, Holmgren and Hartenstein haven’t played a single minute on the floor together. Alex Caruso has missed eight games, and Kenrich Williams 10 games. No matter who has been on the court, though, Oklahoma City has found a way to win.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting together a strong case for MVP behind 30.2 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.4 rebounds on 51.5% from the floor. Jalen Williams has stepped up in the absence of other core players and is close to ascending to All-Star status. The third-year guard is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 50.5% shooting and 38.4% from 3-point range.
This week, Bleacher Report wrote a story giving each NBA team a grade up to this point in the season. Oklahoma City received an A-minus, which graded behind the Magic, Grizzlies, Clippers, Rockets, Cavaliers and Celtics.
“To what extent you can even nitpick Oklahoma City is debatable,” Dan Favale wrote. “Its biggest wart remains treading water on offense independent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, even with continued progression from J-Dub.
“Expecting the Thunder to thrive without a top-three MVP candidate is somewhat oxymoronic. But its current offensive structure even with SGA may not yet be playoff-proof.”
It’s hard to understand how any team could have a better grade than the Thunder through 24 games. With all of the injuries, playing Jalen Williams at center for a stretch, and integrating two rotational pieces, Oklahoma City has found a way to the top of the Western Conference with comfortable distance. There’s a real argument that this team is the NBA’s best.
The Thunder has a chance to win the NBA Cup in Vegas coming up after beating the Dallas Mavericks. Not to mention, this team has won eight of its last nine and has looked virtually unstoppable with Hartenstein back in the lineup. It can’t get much better than that.
