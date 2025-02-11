OKC Thunder Release Injury Report Vs. Heat; Holmgren to Play, Joe Returns
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to cruise this season, posting a 43-9 mark, good enough for the league's best record. With two games left before the All-Star Break, the Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for another back-to-back set.
On Wednesday, the OKC Thunder will host the Miami Heat inside the Paycom Center. Then, on Thursday, the Thunder travel to Minnesota for the second leg of this back-to-back to take on the Timberwolves.
This scheduling quirk sets up an interesting dynamic, which game(s) will Chet Holmgren participate in?
After returning to the lineup last Friday against the Toronto Raptors on the front end of a back-to-back, Holmgren sat out the second leg in Memphis. The Gonzaga product played in his second game back on Monday as the Thunder routed the Pelicans, 137-101.
If sitting out of one side of a back-to-back becomes a trend for Holmgren, which would make sense given his return from a hip fracture, it will be interesting to see which side that falls on during this stint.
While the Miami Heat tilt is at home in front of the Paycom Center faithful, the Minnesota Timberwolves are not only a bigger threat but serve as a homecoming game for Holmgren.
On Tuesday night, perhaps we got our answer as the Thunder rolled out its initial injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Heat.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (Illness) Questionable
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Illness) Questionable
- Kevin Love (Personal) OUT
- Dru Smith (Achillies) OUT
- Nikola Jovic (Ankle) Available
- Josh Christopher (G League) OUT
- Keshad Johnson (G League) OUT
- Isaiah Stevens (G League) OUT
This signals Holmgren will play on the front end of this back to back on Wednesday and we will have to wait to see if the Gonzaga product plays in the second leg before heading to the All-Star Break. This injury report also signals the return of Isaiah Joe, who missed the Pelicans contest Monday with a knee injury.
