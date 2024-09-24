Ajay Mitchell is a Sneaky Good Option for the OKC Thunder
If you aren't drafted in the lottery of the NBA Draft, it can be hard to make it on whichever team selects you. OKC's No. 38 pick in the 2024 draft, Ajay Mitchell, might be an exception.
Mitchell was selected in the second round out of UC Santa Barbra, where her averaged 16.1 points, four rebounds and four assists in three years with the Gauchos. His scoring peaked in his final season, where he averaged over 20 points per game.
His third and final year of college is where he truly displayed his professional skillset. Mitchell's ability to play as a lead guard, as well as a catch-and-shoot threat off the ball, makes him an intriguing option for any NBA roster.
Mitchell had his best season from the perimeter last year, seeing a 13-percent boost in his percentage, all the way up to 39-percent. His free throw percentage also increased to 85.8-percent. His field goal percentage saw a decline, but he still stayed above 50-percent and shot two more shots per game than he did the year prior.
Though he played at a smaller school in the Big West conference, Mitchell and the Gauchos made one NCAA Tournament, falling to the Baylor Bears. He finished with 13 points and four assists in their loss.
He can play both guard positions as well. He averaged three assists throughout his career and also stands at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds. He has a hybrid skillset of a point guard and off-ball guard thanks to his passing capabilities and ability to move without the ball.
The NBA caters to taller point guards in today's league, which gives Mitchell another leg up. OKC's star guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is a perfect example of that. Mitchell would also have former Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, who rotated in and out of the point guard spot in his rookie season.
Mitchell's veteran scoring ability and efficiency makes him a viable option for a lower-level roster spot for the Thunder. He would certainly be a player stashed in the G-League with the Oklahoma City Blue, but having an experienced-scoring guard with positional versatility available for call-up is not a bad option to have.
