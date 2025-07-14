OKC Thunder Rookie Wants to ‘Be the Player That (Fans) Love to See’
Oklahoma City’s culture has been on display for the world to see across the last few seasons. This year in particular, when the Thunder was directly in the spotlight, the NBA community got an inside look on how hard this team plays for eachother, and the chemistry they clearly have.
It started in Summer League a handful of years ago, with the group interviews and the celebrations after wins, and carried on into the regular season with barking and enthusiasm. It’s a legitimate representation of the team-first mentality shared by every player on this team. The city takes a liking to it, too.
Oklahoma City fans have been able to create strong connections with hard-working, tough-nosed players. Alex Caruso fit in like a glove this year, as did Isaiah Hartenstein — and Lu Dort has been a fan favorite since the day he arrived.
Now, Brooks Barnhizer is looking to be the latest in the line of Thunder fan favorites. As Summer League has proven, he's a hard worker, a willing rebounder, and a complete hustler. And the best part is that he gets to learn from the guys listed above. After a terrific performance in Vegas, Barnhizer had a few words to share.
“Yeah, you know I’ve seen, like — it’s funny, cause my family, we’re so grateful to be here," Barnhizer said. "Especially my brother, like he’ll send me a lot of funny tweets — not like tweets I shouldn’t be looking at, but some funny ones where it’ll be like ‘Man I’d run through a brick wall for that guy already and we’ve had him for like a week and a half.’ That stuff is really cool to see and I’m blessed to be here.”
“I just want to keep trying to be that player that they love to see — that they see completing every day. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
In the Thunder's win, Barnhizer recorded 17 points and six steals on 8-of-10 shooting. On Thursday, he recorded seven steals, too. He's officially the first player in NBA Summer League history to register consecutive 6+ steal performances.
He's a hard worker who won over the hearts of Northwestern, and now he's determined to do the same in Oklahoma City.