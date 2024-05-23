OKC Thunder Roster Three of Top Ten Best Young Player According to The Ringer
Welcome to list season, as the temperature heats up outside and NBA games become numbered, everyone under the sun compiles lists and ranking of everything under the sun. The latest comes from the Ringer who put out their top players 25-and-under where members of the Oklahoma City Thunder litter the rankings.
The Ringer's list started out with fireworks, seeing OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be placed third on this list only trailing behind Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
This put Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of Luka Doncic, Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey before he is met with two of his teammates to round out the top eight.
Rookie big man Chet Holmgren checks in at number seven on the list just ahead of versatile second-year swingman Jalen Williams. For all three selections, the Ringer's staff made bold predictions for each of the youngsters future.
For Gilgeous-Alexander the Ringer projected the superstar will "Make Converse Cool Again" after the fashion guru inked a multi-year pact with the company seeing signature shoes come his way soon.
For Holmgren the Ringer projects the Gonzaga product will spend a large chunk of his career as a top one percentile defender in the NBA but never take home the defensive player of the year hardwood because of his San Antonio counterpart Wembanyama.
Things really got spicy with Williams who the Ringer's Tyler Parker spouted will win a Finals MVP trophy before the age of 30.
This list gives a glimpse of how bright the Oklahoma City Thunder's future is after their initial playoff run together saw the Thunder win their first playoff series since 2016.
