OKC Thunder’s Defensive Potential is Sky High
Oklahoma City’s defense has generated tons of preseason hype — and rightfully so. The Thunder already had one of the league’s best defenses a season ago before going out and adding two elite weapons.
Last year, the Thunder posted a 111.0 defensive rating, good for fourth in the NBA. They did so with Josh Giddey in the starting lineup and little front court depth besides Chet Holmgren. Giddey can be a solid team defender, but he’s not on the level of Alex Caruso — who will be the one replacing him. Caruso has two All-Defensive Team selections to his name and will be joining a talented supporting cast.
Lu Dort and Cason Wallace formed a reliable defensive duo on the perimeter with Holmgren locking down the middle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also one of the most improved defenders in the NBA.
“When people talk about our individual defenders, sometimes they don't even talk about some guys that are pretty good defenders,” Sam Presti said. “But you've got to break it all down and build it up again and have the type of habits that can sustain during a lot of different conditions.
“What kind of got me thinking about that was Ben Franklin was a writer, a publisher, and he was the printing press,” Presti said. “Each one of those things amplified the other skill he had. So it actually made me think about these defenders. It's like, well, individually Caruso is really good, but if he was put with somebody like Chet, now, how much better does that make Caruso?”
One of those players that’s not mentioned enough is rising star Jalen Williams. He has always had the size and length to be a plus defender in the league, but really started to find his way a season ago. He averaged 1.7 combined steals and blocks while taking on some really difficult forward matchups.
Like the Thunder’s general manager said, each individual defender can make a nothing individual defender better. Caruso could enhance what Dort does, and Holmgren could enhance every player on the floor. A large selection of elite defenders could unlock new individual abilities.
“Now, if Chet was put with somebody like Caruso, and on down the line, now you say, okay, well, Dort, Wallace together last year, those guys can compound -- you know what I mean?” Presti said.
The Thunder’s defense has a chance to be special, and building chemistry over the first month of the season will only enhance that. Once Oklahoma City’s defenders learn how to play off of each other, the sky’s the limit.
