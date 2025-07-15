Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder’s Elite Team Free Throw Percentage a Testament to Hard Work

Oklahoma City continued its development as a team by converting free throws at the highest rate in the NBA.

Ross Lovelace

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots free throws against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
At times, free throws have been used to slight the Thunder’s dominance. While the stats completely disprove the notion that Oklahoma City draws more fouls than other teams, NBA fans still like to harp on the talking point. In reality, though, this young Thunder team has committed to shooting free throws at an elite clip, and it has helped tremendously in the win column.

From the time that Oklahoma City began its rebuild, focusing on the little things was a key part to the Thunder’s success. From hustle plays, charges, defensive rotations, and smart basketball, Oklahoma City committed to doing things the right way. The team’s free throw percentage was bound to improve with the coaching staff’s attention to detail. And in 2024-25, it certainly did.

Oklahoma City was the best free throw shooting team in the league at an unbelievable 81.9% clip from the charity stripe. The only rotational player under 70% was the team’s center, Isaiah Hartenstein, who shot 67.5% from the line — right around his career average. 

In 2021-22, as the Thunder began its rebuild, the team shot 75.6% from the charity stripe, good for 24th in the NBA. A year later, as Oklahoma City chased a play-in spot, they skyrocketed to sixth in the NBA at 80.9%. This season, the Thunder completed its evolution by jumping up to the top spot at an 81.9% clip.

Of course, it helps when the two best players on your team are all terrific free throw shooters. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 89.8%, Jalen Williams hopped on the trend too converting at a 78.9% rate. The Thunder’s leader off the bench, Aaron Wiggins, helped out in a big way knocking down 83.1% from the charity stripe.

Turning free throw shooting into a super power is just another page in Oklahoma City's development story. This Thunder team has never drawn the most fouls or taken the most free throws, but they were committed to converting at the best rate in the NBA.

Ross Lovelace
ROSS LOVELACE

Ross is a 2023 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the OU Daily and Prep Hoops. He now works for the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee and covers OU sports for AllSooners.com. He has been covering the Thunder since the 2019-20 season.

