OKC Thunder’s Elite Team Free Throw Percentage a Testament to Hard Work
At times, free throws have been used to slight the Thunder’s dominance. While the stats completely disprove the notion that Oklahoma City draws more fouls than other teams, NBA fans still like to harp on the talking point. In reality, though, this young Thunder team has committed to shooting free throws at an elite clip, and it has helped tremendously in the win column.
From the time that Oklahoma City began its rebuild, focusing on the little things was a key part to the Thunder’s success. From hustle plays, charges, defensive rotations, and smart basketball, Oklahoma City committed to doing things the right way. The team’s free throw percentage was bound to improve with the coaching staff’s attention to detail. And in 2024-25, it certainly did.
Oklahoma City was the best free throw shooting team in the league at an unbelievable 81.9% clip from the charity stripe. The only rotational player under 70% was the team’s center, Isaiah Hartenstein, who shot 67.5% from the line — right around his career average.
In 2021-22, as the Thunder began its rebuild, the team shot 75.6% from the charity stripe, good for 24th in the NBA. A year later, as Oklahoma City chased a play-in spot, they skyrocketed to sixth in the NBA at 80.9%. This season, the Thunder completed its evolution by jumping up to the top spot at an 81.9% clip.
Of course, it helps when the two best players on your team are all terrific free throw shooters. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 89.8%, Jalen Williams hopped on the trend too converting at a 78.9% rate. The Thunder’s leader off the bench, Aaron Wiggins, helped out in a big way knocking down 83.1% from the charity stripe.
Turning free throw shooting into a super power is just another page in Oklahoma City's development story. This Thunder team has never drawn the most fouls or taken the most free throws, but they were committed to converting at the best rate in the NBA.