OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein Excited About a Lineup Next to Chet Holmgren
Much ado has been made about Oklahoma City’s potential starting lineup. The team’s two newest additions, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, are both starting caliber players who have played a handful of roles across their NBA career.
One thing is certain, though. Both players will have a massive role for the Thunder and fill a huge need. Caruso comes in as a connector and a knock down 3-point shooter. He’s also a terrific defender and plays a style of basketball that aligns with Oklahoma City’s philosophy. Hartenstein gives the Thunder a legit big man presence in the middle and much needed front court depth.
Chet Holmgren is known as a center and played a lot of minutes at the five last season. He clearly excelled, earning a spot on the All-Rookie First Team and helping the Thunder go from the play-in to the conference’s No. 1 seed. But when it came down to it, it was clear he could’ve used some help down the stretch. Now, he has that help with Hartenstein.
Many are projecting Hartenstein to come off the bench, which would bolster the team’s front court depth. But for the Thunder’s newest addition, he’s looking forward to something else.
“A lineup I’m also excited about is me and Chet together,” Hartenstein said. “I think having him have the ability to roam, like kind of how — different play style — but like you know how Giannis can roam? He can block shots, he’s just out there.”
Holmgren has shown flashes of being an elite roamer dating back to his inaugural Summer League run with Jaylin Williams at center. Hartenstein could very well open something else up in Holmgren’s game this season.
Even if it’s not the starting lineup, it’s certainly a lineup we’ll see this season.
