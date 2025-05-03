OKC Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein Reacts to Clippers-Nuggets Playoff Series
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still awaiting its Round 2 matchup to reveal itself. The NBA has already announced the start time and dates for Games 1-4 of Round 2, but no opponent is known yet.
It is between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, whose first round series is going the distance with a Game 7 to be played on Saturday, May 3 to determine the Round 2 matchup for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC will be considered the favorites no matter who advances, as the Thunder have won 68 regular season games en route to a sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1. Oklahoma City is in the driver's seat out West.
This summer, to bolster its roster, the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive pact in a move that has worked out wonderfully for the Bricktown Ballers.
Hartenstein has spent time with both the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets and earlier this week at Thunder practice, the seven-footer was asked about the highly competitive Round 1 series.
"It's a high level series. You have two great teams, they are playing at a high level. I think you see it at a night-to-night basis. The adjustments they are both doing on a night-to-night basis that is something we have to be a little bit more prepared for compared to the first series where it was more just kinda an up-and-down game and there probably weren't a lot of adjustments. So just being ready for that is going to be big for us," Hartenstein said at OKC Thunder practice this series.
The Thunder will know its fate on Saturday night. Either way, Oklahoma City will be in store for a bigger chess match than Memphis provided.