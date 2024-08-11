OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Could Be Rising Wing Team USA Needs
Team USA’s 2024 run was nothing short of legendary. It was the perfect way for some of the greatest players of all time to go out on top — namely LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Durant and Curry haven’t ruled out a return for 2018 yet, but it seems unlikely.
As Team USA transitions into a new era of international basketball, they’ll need to find new stars to keep the standard where it’s at. The guard positions seem to be in a good spot with Tyrese Halliburton, Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker available to return — and players like Jalen Brunson and Trae Young waiting in the wings. The center spot will certainly have some familiarity with Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, and potentially Joel Embiid all suiting up again.
The biggest difference in 2028 will be Team USA’s talent on the wing. If both James and Durant are out, that’s obviously a huge hit. Kawhi Leonard was set to play in Paris, too, and he dropped out right before the team travelled over. Three of the greatest wings of all time will likely be unavailable in 2028. Of course, Jayson Tatum will likely be a leader in Los Angeles, but Team USA will have to find more depth on the wing to soften the blow of the departing forwards.
One player that has been mentioned by multiple outlets resides in Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams is a rising star in the NBA and seems like a solid potential option to qualify for the team in 2028. He’s going to need a big four years before he earns that spot, but the trajectory he’s on looks promising.
Williams made a massive leap his sophomore season — quite the opposite of the typical sophomore slump. He jumped from 14.1 points to 19.1 points and improved his efficiency. Last season, he shot 54% from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range. Williams also improved his handle and lead guard skills too, as he averaged 4.5 assists.
The thing that makes Williams an attractive choice for Team USA is his positional versatility. He has lead guard skills and can take over a game in an isolation situation, but it hasn’t been his natural position for the Thunder. He has played the power forward position in Oklahoma City for the last two seasons and has improved his rebounding because of it.
It’s reasonable to assume his points will continue to increase over the next four years as he develops into one of the best No. 2 options in the NBA. Williams will have a national stage to prove it on as the Thunder continues to contend.
With the trajectory he’s on, Williams can be one of the next generation forwards for Team USA. He will have big shoes to fill, but he’s passed every test up to this point.
