This season hasn’t gone as smooth as Oklahoma City likely would have hoped following the team’s title run.

The Thunder have dealt with a handful of injuries, as key contributors like Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell have all missed significant time on the court this season. Other members of OKC’s roster have been sidelined at various points throughout the season as well, causing the team to rely heavily rely on its bench.

So far, those players have stepped up for the Thunder, showcasing the team’s depth, as Oklahoma City sits atop the Western Conference with a 51-15 record. One player who has answered the call for Mark Daigneault’s team is Jaylin Williams, who has seen extended run with Hartenstein out for large portions of the year.

Williams had one of the biggest outings of his career on Monday night, finishing with 29 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and just one turnover while shooting 10-of-17 from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range in OKC’s 129-126 win against the Denver Nuggets.

Williams’ perimeter shooting and effort on defense ultimately pushed the Thunder to a crucial win alongside a breathtaking performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This comes less than two weeks after Williams finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block against the Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

These are just two games in what has been an impressive season from the former second-round pick, who is averaging a career high 20.5 minutes per game in 51 appearances and 11 starts. Williams is averaging 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year, shooting 41.6% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

While his stats may not be eye grabbing, Williams’ contributions have been vital for the Thunder. The fourth-year big man's interior defense, rebounding prowess and ability to stretch the floor make the Arkansas product a valuable role player for Oklahoma City.

Williams is instrumental in OKC keeping the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage in the postseason, as the depth big man has helped the team earn a few regular season wins. Additionally, Williams’ skill set should make him a solid option off the bench for the Thunder in the playoffs.

While Williams has become a valuable piece of a title roster, the skilled center has seen notable development throughout the course of his NBA career, and has become a solid modern big man.

