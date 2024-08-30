OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams is Ready For Stardom
Oklahoma City has high expectations heading into the 2024-25 season. The team is the odds on favorite to win the Western Conference and face the mighty Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. And it’s easy to see why.
The Thunder won 57 games a season ago and exceeded their win total convincingly for the second straight season. There’s no more tempering expectations for this young team — they have fully arrived. After a slew of win-now moves this offseason, like signing Isaiah Hartenstein and trading for Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City is all in on its championship pursuit.
The team seems to have the perfect recipe for success. An MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the league’s best young centers in Chet Holmgren, a handful of elite perimeter defenders, and a deep, talented supporting cast. There’s no holes on the roster. The one ingredient that will push the Thunder towards dominance is a second star to compliment Gilgeous-Alexander — and rising wing Jalen Williams fits that mold to a T.
Williams has improved in each of his two seasons in the NBA and was on the cusp of being a 20-point per game game scorer for the Thunder a season ago. His defense has improved mightily and there aren’t many youngsters across the NBA with a skillset as complete as his.
Last season, Williams burst onto the scene averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds. His ability to stay ultra efficient will increasing his volume is reason enough to believe in his stardom. He’s a tough shot taker and a tough shot maker and finishes well around the rim. He shot 54% from the floor and 42.7% from behind the 3-point line.
Not only does Williams have the skill to be a star in the NBA, he also has the personality. He’s active on social media, engaging with fans of every team. He’s also one of the NBA’s best personalities when he’s mic’d up and was a fan favorite in the NBA playoffs. He plays the game with serious passion and is an easy player to root for.
Combining the stats, the personality, and the potential, it’s only a matter of time before Williams becomes a consensus star in the NBA. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if he made his first All-Star appearance this season — or in the near future. As Oklahoma City continues to rise, J-Dub will rise too.
Every great championship contender has a legit No. 2 option and Williams is set to be that guy for the Thunder. He’s more than ready for the star role and the big moment. Williams is the piece that can take Oklahoma City to the next level.
