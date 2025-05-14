OKC Thunder's Jaylin Williams Explains Success and 'Luck' Guarding Nikola Jokic
It's physically impossible to completely shut down Nikola Jokic, he is a multi-time MVP for a reason. Even when he's struggling, he's still one of the most impactful players in the world. But Oklahoma City is in the midst of a physical battle against Denver, and this young Thunder team is giving Jokic some of the biggest trouble he has ever had.
Over the last three games, Jokic is shooting just 33.3% from the floor and 18.2% from behind the 3-point line. He, shockingly, has 15 assists compared to 16 turnovers. Oklahoma City's elite defensive scheme is causing even one of the best basketball players in the world to second guess his decisions.
Of course, it hasn't been just one guy. It has been a full-on team effort to slow down Jokic in all of his greatness. But one player in particular that has risen up to the challenge has been Jaylin Williams. Williams has always given the Thunder good minutes against Jokic, but it has been increasingly obvious over the course of this series.
Williams spoke about his new label as a Jokic stopper, and how a lot of it boils down to shot variance and luck.
“My opinion on basketball, is when you’re playing a great player, a lot of it is just guys are just missing shots," Williams said. "And I think we’re getting lucky with a couple shots that could've easily gone. I had a stretch where he maybe missed three shots in a row and it could've easily gone the other way with the same exact shots and the same exact defense. I think it involves a little bit of luck.
"But for me personally, when I go into the game, I know I’m not gonna play anywhere the amount of minutes Jokic plays. So when I'm in the game I try to make it as hard as I can."
Williams is humble, and probably right to an extent, but he certainly deserves some credit for how he has defended Jokic. When he has guarded him this series, Jokic is shooting just 5-of-18 with four turnovers and two assists.
Jokic is human, he'll have shooting slumps and off nights, they're just few and far in between. Williams is doing his best to make sure Jokic stays in that slump, and his energy off the bench is giving the Thunder a great chance to win. He has carved out a role for himself for the remainder of the series, and Oklahoma City will rely on his services again on Tuesday night.
