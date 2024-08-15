OKC Thunder's Streak of Opening Season on Road Continues
The Thunder’s season is set to begin in a couple of months, but they will start away from Oklahoma City again.
On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania announced the Thunder will open their season on national TV against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24. After earning the West’s No. 1 seed last season and establishing themselves as a contender, the Thunder have earned a marquee matchup in game one.
However, that means Oklahoma City will open its season on the road for the seventh consecutive season, the longest streak in the NBA. After opening their first four seasons at home, the Thunder have hosted their season opener in only two of the 13 seasons since.
The last time Oklahoma City hosted a season opener in 2017-18, the game was played at Chesapeake Energy Arena, and Paul George and Carmelo Anthony made their Thunder debuts. Later that night, Alex Caruso played his first career game, meaning the Thunder’s current roster had never played a minute of NBA basketball going into that game.
Not only are the Thunder the only team in the league whose roster had zero NBA minutes going into their last home opener, but they are also one of only three teams without a player from their most recent home debut (Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards).
While the Thunder’s lack of success throughout this stretch made a lack of nationally televised openers understandable, never playing at home is bizarre. The Thunder have won two of the past six season openers, including a win against the Chicago Bulls last season.
The rest of the Thunder’s schedule will be revealed on Thursday afternoon. It will be filled with numerous big games in Oklahoma City and appearances on some of the NBA’s premier days. But much like a Christmas Day game, opening the season at home was not in the cards for the Thunder next season.
