OKC Thunder Set to Open 2024-25 NBA Season In Denver on National TV
The NBA is set to announce their full 82 game schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday afternoon in a special edition of ESPN's NBA Today afternoon show. However, as we inch closer to that announcement, games have began to trickle out from around the association.
Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their first official schedule leak from Shams Charania of the Athletic where he announced that the OKC Thunder will begin their season on National TV.
With the second-best odds to win an NBA Championship this year, it only makes sense that the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Denver to take on their divisional foes and fellow Western Conference contenders, the Denver Nuggets.
This game will take place on Oct. 24 on TNT which will slot into the second game of the Turner double-head and force fans to wait until Wednesday to see the new-look Thunder in official regular season action.
A year ago, the Denver Nuggets served as the home opener for the Oklahoma City Thunder after a two-game East coast sprint. Now, the two will tango on opening night in a season where both will expect to contend for a title.
This game marks Thunder franchise icon Russell Westbrook's Denver Nuggets debut, fittingly coming against Oklahoma City.
OKC will have to battle the altitude in their season opener on the road against the Nuggets. Oklahoma City will see their full schedule announced on Thursday afternoon.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.