OKC Thunder's Talent Evaluation Recognized with Another Rising Stars Selection
On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA announced the participants in this year's Rising Stars Challenge, pitting the top young players in the league against each other in a fun, four-team tournament.
The player pool is made up of rookies, sophomores and G League players, with 28 athletes earning a spot in this year's competition. For the Thunder, second-year guard Cason Wallace was selected after playing in the game as a rookie last season.
Wallace was selected after averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game and helping the Thunder to a 37-8 record. Still just 21-years-old, Wallace is playing more than 27 minutes per contest for OKC and has made 30 starts this season.
Wallace's selection gives Oklahoma City one participant in the Rising Stars game for each of the past six seasons. In 2024; Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were all selected to compete in the Rising Stars Challenge.
In 2023, Williams and Josh Giddey represented the Thunder in the event after Giddey was OKC's only selection in 2022. 2021 saw Lu Dort and Theo Maledon earn spots in the Rising Stars Challenge, while 2020's event feature Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during his first season in the Modern Frontier.
The fact that Oklahoma City has had so much representation in the Rising Stars Challenge in recent years is a testament to the team's talent evaluation. While Gilgeous-Alexander, wasn't drafted by the team, OKC added the MVP candidate before he blossomed into a superstar.
Maledon, a second round pick, didn't end up sticking in Oklahoma City, but Dort has become one of the team's staples after going undrafted and being signed by the Thunder as a UDFA. Giddey may not have been the perfect fit, but the former lottery pick had enough talent to help OKC bring in Alex Caruso over the offseason.
Of course, to top off the aforementioned list, Williams and Holmgren have developed into franchise cornerstones and borderline All-Stars since making the Rising Stars Challenge. If it weren't for an injury, Mark Daigneault's group could have had two representatives in the event.
Ajay Mitchell was serving as a valuable bench scorer for the Thunder before having surgery to heal a toe injury that will sideline the rookie for 10-to-12 weeks. Mitchell was a regular part of Oklahoma City's rotation, averaging 6.4 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 43.1% from 3-point range.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.