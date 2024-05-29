OKC Thunder: Sam Presti Evaluates Josh Giddey's Up and Down Third Season
It is no secret that Josh Giddey experienced an up-and-down season that culminated in the 21-year-old being benched in the postseason - snapping a 218-game starting streak after riding the high of his campaign in New Orleans a crescendo of his solid play dating back to March 1.
Though, his third season was bookended by low points. At Sam Presti's annual end-of-season interview, it was no surprise that the Thunder General Manager was quizzed on Giddey's season.
"Yeah, I think with [Josh Giddey] specifically, a couple things. One, it was an up-and-down year. He would, I think, acknowledge that. He's 21, so 21-year-olds generally have up-and-down years," Presti said "I think the thing that is really interesting about his path --He came into the league, as I said before, we were losing 58 games. So he got started quickly. Then as the team got better and better and better, he's seen some resistance with some of that."
Giddey did in fact agree with Presti's assessment a week ago at his own exit interview. Though, it is important to contextualize all the changes the young guard has gone through in this NBA career.
Every year since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2021, Giddey has seen a new role that creeps further and further away from his intended skillset. This is in large part to the leap other players around him have made.
"The thing about Giddey that I really respect is he is tough and he is clutch. He is tough and he is clutch. He has been asked to change some things and adjust to different things, and he hasn't flinched one time. He has never, to my knowledge, come to anyone and said, I need more this," Presti explained.
This is an interesting revelation made by Presti, confirming that Giddey never demanded a new role or more touches when in fact, he would have every right to. His willingness to try to adapt to a play style that doesn't best suit him really drives home the toughness quality the Thunder executive points out.
"I think Giddey is going to be on that path just like these other guys were. He happens to be much younger than those guys, but I think he's going to be a good player for those reasons. But it's not a snap thing. It's not something that -- he's got to improve; he knows that. We have to continue to find the way to leverage and lean into the things he does at a very, very high level, but not at the expense of the rest of the team, either." Presti added.
In this third season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 33 percent from 3-point land and 80 percent from the floor.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.