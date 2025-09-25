Thunder GM Says Jalen Williams’ Injury May Have 'Expedited his Development'
Hundreds of storylines were born of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2024-25 championship run.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s league ascendance. One of the youngest teams in the league breaking down the door. A number of defensive records set by a malleable, two-way product.
But few of those storylines seem more noteworthy than Jalen Williams’ wrist injury, which heightens both the past and the future.
In the weeks following the Thunder’s championship, it was announced that Williams — effectively SGA’s co-star throughout the season and especially in the postseason run — would undergo wrist surgery. Those paying close attention knew that the wrist was bothering him, with him especially favoring it in the team’s final two series of the year.
That revelation made his 21.4 points per game scored in the Playoffs, with elite defense, all the more impressive. And could point to an even higher ceiling once he returns to full health.
At his preseason press conference on Thursday, Thunder General Manager Sam Presti hinted that Williams’ offseason work, wrist injury included, may be helping to expedite his development.
"He's done everything he can possibly do to this point,” Presti said of Williams’ offseason. “I actually think in some ways it may have expedited his development in some other ways — it wasn't like he was sitting on his couch staring at his wrist. He's working his tail off."
While little info on when Williams will be back was released, Thunder fans can take solace in the team’s decision-maker thinking a star is set to improve yet again.
Williams already saw All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defense bids last season, and further improvement could put him into another stratosphere.
When asked specifically about what’s next for Williams’ development, Presti didn’t want to narrow it down to one area.
“The field is so open — I think to predetermine, it needs to be here, it needs to be there — I wouldn’t limit [him] in one area or the other. The thing about dub that make him so unique, he’s got an engine that runs on both ends of the floor, it gives him such a high floor as a player.”
The Thunder will open up their preseason with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Oct. 5. To begin their 2025-26 regular season, they'll take on the Houston Rockets on ring night.