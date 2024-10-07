OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Preseason is finally here! After a long offseason of acquisitions, anticipation, excitement and expectations, the Oklahoma City Thunder will hit the hardwood once again.
The OKC Thunder open up their preseason slate with a clash against the Spurs down in San Antonio as each team will be making their preseason debut.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 3.5-point favorites to/against the San Antonio Spurs, and the total over/under is 221 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the deepest teams in the NBA, so even missing two of their five regular starters they should be given the edge over the Spurs. The preseason, afterall, is about organizational depth.
While this is not exactly NFL preseason where regulars do not even bother suiting up, it is akin to baseball spring training where the sunshine and hope teases you for one at bat per regular in Surprise, Arizona. This leaves teams to rely on their depth and no one has more than the Thunder.
Still, there are no keys to winning a preseason game as the results are meaningless. However, this game has plenty of storyliens.
The Thunder will debut Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso, with the former being more under the microscope. The potential of him sharing the floor with Holmgren for the first time makes this tilt appointment viewing while also getting a glimpse at how he can make life easier for Oklahoma City guards.
Then, there are the typical preseason storylines, such as the rookies. Dillon Jones is primed to have plenty of minutes in the preseason opener as the NBA's utility man tries to carve out his role.
Last, but certainly not least, is third-year forward Ousmane Dieng who is still looking to catch on at the NBA level. With injuries to Jaylin Willims and Kenrich Williams, this opens the door for Dieng to showcase staying power at the varsity level for the first time in his career.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. San Antonio Spurs (0-0)
INJURIES:
OKC Thunder:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Rest)
- Lu Dort (Rest)
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring)
- Kenrich Williams (Knee)
San Antonio Spurs:
- Devin Vassell (Foot)
- David Duke Jr. (Undisclosed)
- Victor Wembanyama (Rest)*
- Chris Paul (Rest)*
- Zach Collins (Rest)*
- Charles Bassey (Rest)*
Check out Thunder on SI later today for an updated injury report.
*Presumed rest, as there is no official injury report for preseason basketball and none of these players have dealt with previously reported injuries.
WHEN:
Monday, October 7, 2024, 7:00 PM CT.
LOCATION:
Frost Bank Arena - San Antonio, Tx
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBATV, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will unveil their new acquisitions on Monday against the Spurs which will give observers a look at the new elements the Thunder posses. While this is not a game worthy of overreation, nor are they at full strength, it will still be interesting to see how each player is used.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Houston Rockets on Oct. 9 inside the Paycom Center to continue their preseason slate.
