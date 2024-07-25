OKC Thunder Have Second Highest Win Total for 2024-25 NBA Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to be a top team in the NBA after revamping their already 57-win roster - swapping out the misfitted Josh Giddey for defensive ace Alex Caruso and inking back up big man Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive deal in Free Agency.
These moves have made the OKC Thunder appear as one of the best squads in the league, with many projecting them to win the Western Conference. While the Boston Celtics still appear to be the powerhouse in the sport, the Thunder are not far behind with their recent moves.
It is never too early to preview the upcoming season and the latest win totals at FanDuel reflect the current projections seeing Oklahoma City with the second-highest win total only trailing the reigning champions.
The Thunder's over/under is set at 56.5 wins, the top of the Western Conference with the next closest being the Minnesota Timberwolves checking in with a 52.5 over/under win total. Oklahoma City is just a couple of wins shy of the Celtics mark at 58.5.
As the NBA season is right around the corner, the smart money is still on the favorites for Oklahoma City to be the leader of the pack out West for the second straight season. The Thunder seem reloaded for yet another run that should be a step forward for the franchise after a year of playoff experience under their belt.
