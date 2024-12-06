OKC Thunder Second Year Guard Cason Wallace Finding Stride
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw second year guard Cason Wallace get off to a cold start offensively to year two. However, the Kentucky product has recently turned it around.
Wallace's defense has always been top-notch. His ability to ball hawk in the passing lanes and swat shots is elite as a guard. Though, perhaps his most impressive trait is the willingness to pressure the ball getting his body into guys while rarely getting beat off the bounce. The second year guard continues to show he has all-defensive expectations.
The offensive side of the floor for Wallace has been in question. The guard started out with dreadful shooting splits through the first three weeks of the season. Though, things are turning around for the guard.
In this last five games, Wallace has scored nine or more points four times including turning in marks of 40 percent or better from 3-point land four times in that span.
Though, it is not just the 3-point shooting that has turned around for Wallace. The second year guard is getting downhill more and scoring at the rim, which is also opening up his ability to read the floor. His assist to turnover ratio remains one of the best in the league, and while at times his assists can lack he is really good at passing to the next pass to create an advantage for Oklahoma City.
