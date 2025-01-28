OKC Thunder Second Year Guard Tabbed to Rising Stars Roster
The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to be well represented at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Fran. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named an All-Star starter for the second time in his career (third appearance overall), Mark Daigneault and his staff will be coaching the event and Jalen Williams is hopeful to make the reserve squad.
Add another to the list as the NBA announced today the NBA Rising Stars roster that includes sophomore guard Cason Wallace. The Thunder guard is joined by Wizards swingman Bilal Coulibaly, Raptors swingman Gradey Dick, Jazz guard Keyonte George, Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, Warriors big fella Trayce Jackson-Davis, Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II, Hornets guard Brandon Miller, Rockets guard Amen Thompson and Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.
With Miller sidelined for the season and Lively it does change the look of the second year group. Wallace is a rightful participant as the Thunder guard has played a vital role in leading Oklahoma City to the best record in the NBA as a starting member.
This marks the second straight rising stars contest the Kentucky product has played in. This year, the winner of the rising stars tournament will advance to take on the NBA All-Stars who will be split up into three teams for another tournament on Sunday.
