OKC Thunder See Another Game Flexed to National TV
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the best teams in basketball for the second straight season. The NBA is starting to catch up to that notion as the league continues to flex games into prime time, National TV slots, for the OKC Thunder.
After seeing both its matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers moved into National TV spots, the Oklahoma City Thunder were rewarded with another trip to the big time.
On Feb. 5 the Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Phoenix Suns, this game has been moved from a regional broadcast to being shown on ESPN with the tip-off of this contest being pushed to 8:30 PM CT.
This will not only show off the bright stars that the Thunder roster currently has, but it is always a spectacle to see former franchise legend, Kevin Durant, return to Oklahoma City.
The Thunder sit at 35-7 and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while the Suns rest at 21-21, clinging to the no. 10 spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.
This game takes place less than 24 hours from the NBA Trade Deadline. The speculation will be running wild - will Jimmy Butler already be in Phoenix? Is the discussion dead? These are the things we will find out leading up to the regular season clash. It also gives ESPN a built in excuse to turn all pre-game and half-time content into Suns deadline talk.
