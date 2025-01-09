OKC Thunder See Repeat Of Last Week in All-Star Voting Results
The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently sitting at 30-6, seeing its 15 game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Thunder are the no. 1 seed out West, 9-1 in its last ten games and still see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vying for the MVP award.
In this historic season, it is no surprise that the NBA fan vote has turned out in the OKC Thunder's favor. Just like in the first all-star voting fan resuts, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way for guards with 1,811,050 votes - ranking no. 1 in the guard column for the Western Conference. The Thunder star ranks behind just Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
The Thunder's MVP favorite is not the only one who cracked the list. Oklahoma City rising star Jalen Williams ranks no. 7 in the front court category, pullling in 328,329 votes which slots him ahead of Andrew Wiggins, Domantas Sabonis and Jaren Jackson Jr. Williams falls just behind Alperen Sengun, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama.
It will still be an uphill battle for Williams to crack the All-Star game in year three, it certainly will not be via the fan vote - perhaps as the coaches make selections, the elite defense from Williams could get him in the game.
