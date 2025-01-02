OKC Thunder See Two Crack Top Ten NBA All-Star Voting, Superstar Leads Guards
The Oklahoma City Thunder were well represented in the first NBA All-Star voting returns. The Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the way for Western Conference Guards with 1,053,683 ranking ahead of Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic who only earned 870,071 votes.
This is an impressive showing by not only OKC Thunder fans who stuffed the ballot box, but shows how much Gilgeous-Alexander's star-rating has grown throughout the basketball world. Typically, Doncic dominates the voting with an entire country and a larger fanbase behind him. Gilgeous-Alexander finishes behind just Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and LeBron James in overall voting - which is great company.
The OKC Thunder also saw rising star Jalen Williams appear in the listing, checking in at no. 7 in the Western Conference front court category. This can almost be entirely contributed to Thunder fans efforts as despite a disappointing December for Williams' All-Star campaign the rising star still earned 188,722 votes.
It is unclear if the Oklahoma City Thunder will send company to the Mid-Winter classic with Gilgeous-Alexander who is a lock to not only make the team but start for whichever of the four squads he is on with the new NBA All-Star format.
Oklahoma City will still have a shot to see the vote totals climb as the NBA is doing a three votes for one ballot days on Jan. 3, 10, 17 and 20. The starts for the game will be announced on Jan. 23 with fan voting ending on Jan. 20.
The NBA will issue an updated fan voting count throughout the month, but the first returns are encouraging for the Thunder - especially if Williams has a hot month.
